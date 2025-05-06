The Scoop: Tues. May 6, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

High Air Quality Index in Tampa cautions vulnerable groups to stay indoors

Federal air quality guidance advises seniors and other vulnerable groups around Tampa Bay, to remain indoors today, as air quality is expected to reach “orange” levels on the Air Quality Index. This level, classified by the Environmental Protection Agency as “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” can cause symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath, and worsen existing heart or lung conditions.

EPA announces funding cuts and job reductions

The Environmental Protection Agency on Friday announced a broad reorganization as part of the Trump administration’s drive to cut costs that some activists worry will harm the agency’s independent scientific research. Separately on Friday, President Donald Trump unveiled a proposed budget to cut that office’s funding by $235 million.

Environmentalists in Pinellas County are calling for a renewed focus on electric school buses. They say it could improve air quality and children’s health. Leaders spoke to the media this month inside an electric bus in Campbell Park in South St Pete. The park and a neighboring elementary school are located next to a major St. Pete interstate.

Pandemic pause on Federal Student Loans collections ended yesterday

As of yesterday, the federal government will restart collections on federal student loans over 270 days past due, ending the last major pandemic-era relief according to the The Tampa Bay Times and Open Campus. Borrowers in default may face wage garnishment, withheld tax refunds, or damaged credit. About 5 million are in default, and 7 million are delinquent.

Pasco Hernando State College holds special meeting tonight

Pasco Hernando State College President Jesse Pisors resigned ahead of a special trustees meeting Friday

The meeting was called after the school’s board did not receive enrollment data from Pisors, despite asking for it for a year. A report showed that P-H-S-C is one of only three state colleges that has a negative student retention rate — even with the growing populations in Pasco and Hernando counties. The school’s General Counsel – Andrea Brvenik– will serve as acting president. The trustees will hold another special meeting tonight in New Port Richey.



