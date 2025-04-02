The Scoop: Wed. April 2, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The Florida Immigrant Coalition and other immigrant advocates are voicing concerns about the program.

A 2024 poll by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research found that 58% of Floridians worry about access to OB-GYN services. The issue extends nationwide, particularly in states with restrictive reproductive healthcare laws.

On Saturday a science festival called “Sensational SciFest,” is designed for children with sensory sensitivities.

Florida’s manatee die-off is related to worsening water pollution

A newly released analysis by the Tampa Bay Times found high levels of nitrogen and phosphorous in nearly a quarter of Florida’s waterways.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

