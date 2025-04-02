Donate Now!
The Scoop: Wed. April 2, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on April 2, 2025 • by Seán Kinane
Immigrant advocates speak out against controversial 287(g) agreements in Florida 

The Florida Immigrant Coalition and other immigrant advocates are voicing concerns about the program.

Florida Planned Parenthood offers prenatal services amid OB-GYN shortage

A 2024 poll by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research found that 58% of Floridians worry about access to OB-GYN services. The issue extends nationwide, particularly in states with restrictive reproductive healthcare laws.

Tampa Bay’s only sensory-friendly science festival is returning

On Saturday a science festival called “Sensational SciFest,” is designed for children with sensory sensitivities.

A newly released analysis by the Tampa Bay Times found high levels of nitrogen and phosphorous in nearly a quarter of Florida’s waterways.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Seán Kinane

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Noah Vinsky, Faith Montalvo, Victoria Heath, Han Ly.
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

