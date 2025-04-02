The Scoop: Wed. April 2, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Immigrant advocates speak out against controversial 287(g) agreements in Florida
The Florida Immigrant Coalition and other immigrant advocates are voicing concerns about the program.
Florida Planned Parenthood offers prenatal services amid OB-GYN shortage
A 2024 poll by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research found that 58% of Floridians worry about access to OB-GYN services. The issue extends nationwide, particularly in states with restrictive reproductive healthcare laws.
Tampa Bay’s only sensory-friendly science festival is returning
On Saturday a science festival called “Sensational SciFest,” is designed for children with sensory sensitivities.
Florida’s manatee die-off is related to worsening water pollution
A newly released analysis by the Tampa Bay Times found high levels of nitrogen and phosphorous in nearly a quarter of Florida’s waterways.
The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF
