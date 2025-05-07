The Scoop: Wed. May 7, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

60 people evacuated after cracks found in pillar at Clearwater Condo

Clearwater Police and Fire & Rescue evacuated South Beach III Condominiums at 1460 Gulf Blvd. yesterday after cracks were found in a structural pillar beneath the building. Although there was no collapse, the evacuation was carried out starting around 3:55 p.m. About 60 residents were escorted out of the 12-story building, which was about 40% occupied. The Red Cross assisted those needing shelter. Multiple agencies, including the Pinellas County Technical Rescue Team, responded. A private contractor and engineer were on scene about 9pm.

The Florida Education Association says the state legislature failed educators this session. The FEA is calling out legislators for a budget it says lacks funds for public education and career and college readiness programs. And for the legislature not passing bills to create 10-year teaching certificates or fix the teacher staff shortage.

University president bill sidelined by legislature

Florida lawmakers have sidelined a bill that sought to change how university presidents are selected. The law would have required state universities to convene a search committee when appointing a president. That included interim appointments.

UF’s presidential finalist addresses students

The University of Florida’s sole presidential finalist addressed students yesterday during an on campus forum. Dr. Santa J. Ono joined the head of the presidential search committee Rahul Patel and student body president John Brinkman in answering pre-approved questions. Ono, currently the University of Michigan president, repeatedly stressed the importance of UF’s affordability. He also broached DEI. Ono said his decision to roll it back at Michigan was based on “data and evidence” that funding was getting lost in bureaucracy, rather than going to students and faculty.

REAL ID requirements in effect for domestic air travel

REAL ID requirements for those flying within the United States begin after more than 20 years of delays. Starting today, travelers taking a domestic flight and using a state-issued ID to get through security must have one that meets federal REAL ID requirements. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem assured people yesterday they will be able to fly after clearing additional identity checks. The Transportation Security Administration warned people who don’t have identification that complies with REAL ID requirements to show up early and be prepared for advanced screening to avoid causing delays.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Josh Holton

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Toni Pham, Josh Holton, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /