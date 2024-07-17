Donate Now!
The Scoop: Weds. July 17th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Leah Burdick
St. Pete City Council raises concerns in Rays deal over forgotten burial ground

WMNF’s Chris Young reports about the concerns over a forgotten burial ground under the proposed development of the new stadium.

Florida lawmakers speak out against Trump’s attack on Saturday

Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Florida speak out about the scary incident and what needs to be done moving forward security-wise.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Leah Burdick

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

