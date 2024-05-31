Donate Now!
The Scoop: Fri. May 31st, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Tyler Jacob Oldano
Trump guilty verdicts

Former President Donald Trump has been convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records. Republicans and Democrats have commented on the verdict, with some saying that the verdict is politically motivated. Others say the trial shows that nobody is above the law.

The head of the state’s largest teacher’s union says Florida is failing teachers

The head of the state’s largest teacher’s union, Andrew Spar says the Florida Board of Education is blaming teachers for what’s wrong with public schools. Spar says public schools are underfunded and teachers are leaving in droves because of low pay.

Python hunt

South Florida has an issue with rapidly reproducing Burmese pythons. WMNF’s Chris Young tells us about the state’s plan to remove as many of these invasive snakes as possible.

 Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation earns award

Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation is being honored for having one of the top programs nationwide. This is the third year the county has been recognized. WMNF’s Leah Burdick reports the county is one of four national finalists. 

 Florida groups want cyanotoxin water standards

Environmental groups are concerned about the level of Cyanotoxins in water. These chemicals are said to cause algae blooms.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Tyler Oldano

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

