The Scoop: WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Monday, July 3rd, 2023

Progressive organizations rally against hate

A coalition of progressive organizations marched on Saturday in cities across the state of Florida to shine a light on some of the 200 new laws that went into effect that day. The march in Pinellas County had about 100 in attendance. They aimed to shine light on policies they say attack Floridians’ freedoms just days before Independence Day, which some consider to be a national observance of freedom. On Friday, the United States Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Graphic Designer who refused to serve same-sex couples.

Local environmentalists ask to leave glitter floaties at home

Environmental advocates are asking people not to use glitter-filled floatation devices because of their potential to harm wildlife.

Save the Manatee Club has recently learned of “quite a few instances” where glitter tubes have burst and sent plastic pollution into Florida waterways.

Advocacy groups for LGBTQ+ and immigration legislation rally in Ft. Lauderdale

A We the People rally in Ft. Lauderdale attracted thousands yesterday, including over 70 different advocacy groups. Attendees say that the policies and practices of Ron DeSantis’ administration continue to make Florida the epicenter of the fight against these types of legislation.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.