The Scoop: WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Monday, May 8th, 2023

Abortion rights in Florida

This morning a new coalition is launching a ballot initiative campaign that would let Floridians vote to protect their personal medical decisions, including their right to abortion procedures. The group Floridians Protecting Freedom is pushing back against the Legislature’s 6-week abortion ban. A press release about this morning’s announcement says, “Floridians want the freedom to make their own personal health care decisions without interference from politicians.” The group hopes to get a state constitutional amendment on next year’s ballot.

Protestors take Tampa streets

Hundreds of protesters marched in Tampa yesterday to protest of some of the many controversial bills passed during the Florida legislative session. WMNF’s Josh Holton reports that many organizations are standing up against legislation that they say makes the state more dangerous and less free for Floridians.

Florida legislation stirs up state education

The Legislative session included many historic new changes to Florida schools. Congress Member Kathy Castor spoke about the future of the state’s education system and potential voucher program at a Tampa elementary school.

Certified Rape Crisis Center opens in Hillsborough

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay has opened its second Certified Rape Crisis Center in Hillsborough County.

2023 legislative sessions ends

Florida lawmakers ended the 2023 legislative session Friday, by passing the most expensive budget in state history – 117 billion dollars. During the 60-day session, the Republican-controlled House and Senate passed numerous high-profile bills that lined up with the priorities of Governor Ron DeSantis. Among them were a 6-week abortion ban, increased requirements on businesses to check the immigration status of workers, and LGBTQ issues including barring doctors from providing treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy to transgender minors. Other legislation will expand school vouchers and eliminate a requirement for unanimous jury recommendations in death penalty cases. Speaking to reporters Friday, DeSantis praised lawmakers for their aggressive agenda, saying “I don’t know that there was any meat left on the bone after this legislative session. If you look at issue after issue, we jointly worked together to tackle this stuff head-on.”

However, Democrats say the 2023 session was a setback for the state. House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell feels many Floridians are worse off than before the session. Florida House member, Fentrice Driskell said, “It is not going to help people lead more prosperous lives … Unfortunately, it’s going to leave a lot of Floridians underwater financially, but also leave them less free.”

Lawmakers also approved legislation aimed at invalidating controversial development agreements involving Walt Disney World. The bill seeks to nullify agreements reached by Disney and the former Reedy Creek Improvement District board. It would allow DeSantis appointees to the renamed Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board to reconsider the agreements.

Information from the Florida Public Radio network, News Service of Florida and Associated Press was used in this report.