The Scoop: WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Thursday, May 11th, 2023

Teacher unions vs DeSantis

Florida’s largest union for teachers said yesterday that they are filing a lawsuit in response to Governor Ron DeSantis’ signing a bill one day earlier. They say the law will make it harder for members to pay their dues, putting unions at risk. With Florida teacher pay ranked near the bottom nationally, members of the Florida Education Association says the ability for unions to help teachers bargain collectively for higher wages is essential. While DeSantis claims this will save teachers money, President of the FEA, Andrew Spar, says the new bill actually cost them far more.

Union contracts with school districts could be at risk if they are unable to recertify. That would impact everything from teacher salaries to health insurance premiums.

Possible transportation merger

The Hillsborough Transportation Planning Organization board met yesterday to discuss a controversial merger with the transportation agencies of Pinellas and Pasco Counties.

Florida school graduation rates

Florida school districts are bracing for their graduation rates to fall. Students have to pass the state’s Algebra One and English-Language Arts exams. If they can’t, they can take the SAT or ACT instead. The state raised the scores needed for those exams to count. Prior to 2020, the state’s graduation rate had been climbing. Then, came the pandemic.

This year’s seniors would have taken the Algebra One and Language Arts tests in the 10th grade, but the state waived the tests that year.

Abortion rights

Arguing politicians should never be able to force a person to carry a pregnancy against their will, a coalition of abortion-rights groups is now driving a petition to let Florida voters have their own say with a constitutional amendment in 2024.

Local weather

Sea breeze thunderstorms produced hazardous conditions over parts of our state last evening. Storms should bubble up again later this afternoon, and some cells could become severe.

Information from the Florida Public Radio network, News Service of Florida and Associated Press was used in this report.