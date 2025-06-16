The state of freedom: Celebrate Juneteenth with WMNF’s live panel & broadcast specials

This Juneteenth, WMNF 88.5 FM invites you to engage, reflect, and celebrate with a week-long lineup of powerful programming and a signature live event that honors the spirit of freedom and the ongoing struggle for justice.

📅 Featured Live Event:

The State of Freedom: A Juneteenth Panel Discussion

When: Tuesday, June 17th at 8:00 PM

Where: WMNF Live Music Studio

Reception: Begins at 7:00 PM (light refreshments provided)

Admission: Free — but seating is limited

RSVP Required: Click on the image below to reserve your seat

This isn’t just a panel — it’s a community gathering. “The State of Freedom” brings together voices from across the community to reflect on the history of Juneteenth, the legacy of emancipation, and where we stand in the ongoing fight for equality in America. Join us for an evening of thoughtful dialogue, unity, and inspiration.

Juneteenth is Community. Juneteenth is Now!

📻 Special Juneteenth Broadcasts on Thursday, June 19th

WMNF’s Juneteenth programming takes over the airwaves with hours of diverse shows, music, and storytelling that uplift Black voices and honor Black history:

12:00 – 3:00 AM – Latino 54: Host Franco Silva spins a Juneteenth playlist celebrating liberation through rhythm.

3:00 – 6:00 AM – Sloughbirn: TBA — stay tuned.

6:00 – 9:00 AM – Thursday Morning Show: DJ Spaceship sits in with special Juneteenth spins.

9:00 – 10:00 AM – Democracy Now: News and perspectives grounded in justice.

10:00 – 11:00 AM – Surly Voices: Bold discussions on race, gender, and freedom.

11:00 – 11:30 AM – Economic Update with Richard Wolff

11:30 AM – 12:00 PM – Counterspin

12:00 – 1:00 PM – True Talk

1:00 – 3:00 PM – It’s The Music: Reporter Chris Young joins DJ Jimmy in his inaugural show with curated songs and commentary for Juneteenth.

3:00 – 6:00 PM – Thursday Traffic Jam/All Souls: Scott Elliott presents “The Right to Protest” from the African diaspora perspective.

6:00 – 8:00 PM – Dorm Room: Mike B (Bodyrock) hosts with Juneteenth energy.

8:00 – 10:00 PM – GenX Redux: Kool Aunt Cyndi shines a light on 80s/90s artists of color in rock and hip-hop.

10:00 – 12:00 AM – Audio After Hours: Tarryn Meyers, joined by Mike B, explores the Black American roots of electronic music.

🎶 Honorable Mentions: Juneteenth-Themed Shows Throughout the Week

Sunday, June 16th | 12–2 PM – Acoustic Peace Club

Tom & Jeannie blend Juneteenth and Father’s Day tributes in a heartfelt musical set.

Monday, June 16th | 6–9 PM

Larry Lisk dedicates an hour of his show to Juneteenth.

Tuesday, June 17th

6–9 AM: Randy Wind delivers a Juneteenth-themed morning show.

1–3 PM: Harrison Nash shares an inspiring Juneteenth mix on It’s The Music.

Wednesday, June 18th – LatinX

Host Isha Valle celebrates Afro-Latin artists and their contributions to global music.

Friday, June 20th | 4–6 AM – Morning Energy

Host Renna reflects on “Juneteenth & The Price Of Freedom.”

Saturday, June 21st | 4–6 PM – Surface Noise

Lounge Laura Taylor spins records in honor of Juneteenth’s legacy.

🎙️ Why This Week Matters

Juneteenth marks the true end of slavery in the United States — when the news of emancipation finally reached the last enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, on June 19th, 1865. It’s a day of remembrance, but also one of resilience and cultural celebration. WMNF is proud to uplift this legacy through music, dialogue, and connection.

Join us. Listen in. Be part of the conversation.

#JuneteenthIsNow #StateOfFreedom #WMNFJuneteenth