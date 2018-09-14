“The Storms of Life” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Hurricane Florence was the first major Hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

On September 10, 2018, Hurricane Florence Became a Category 4 Hurricane but weakened to a Category 1 before striking the Carolina Coast Lines.

A private weather-forecasting firm estimated that Hurricane Florence will cause $50 – $60 billion in economic damages.

When hurricanes strikes coastal areas, they bring a number of serious hazards such as, high winds, tornadoes and storm surge. These serious hazards can also lead to loss homes or lives. And although these storms are painful to deal with, many victims have been successful at rebuilding their lives .

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time discussing storms – not – just those environmental storms, but internal storms as well.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!! Hope you are able to tune in! If not you can always listen back for a week on the Morning Energy archives.

Morningnergy88.5@gmail.com