Eleven-year-old Ziki Swandi was working as an “artisanal miner” (hand-tool excavator) in the Kolwezi/Katanga region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Host Walt and DJ Pat talk SCOTUS, POTUS, The Congo and US-China competition.

Discussion surround African American and economic relations with Africa.

Honorable mentions to Friends of The Congo advocacy group and the All Eyes On Kongo social media campaign.

recommended article:Cobalt Blues