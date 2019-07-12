“The Wonders of Nature” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Earthquakes, Hurricanes, and Tsunamis are some of the world’s most powerful and dangerous natural disasters. And although we often focus on the destruction that often accompanies these natural disasters, there are many ways that they have proven to be beneficial to our environment.

It has been said that natural disasters are mother nature’s way of stirring up the pot to prevent stagnation. It has also been said that nature teaches us so many simple, yet invaluable life’s lessons. On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the power and wonders of nature, to include how it can be transformative to many areas of our lives.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!