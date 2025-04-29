This May Day, protestors are hitting the streets across Tampa Bay

Protest gathered by Tampa Activists United. By: Josh Holton (2/18/2025)

Listen:

May 1st is May Day, and citizens across Tampa Bay are planning on protesting the Trump administration.

In St. Petersburg, protestors will gather on two I-275 overpasses during rush hour.

From 4:30 until 6 in the evening, demonstrators will protest the Trump administration’s actions they call anti-democratic and illegal.

Amy Weintraub is with the League of Women Voters of the St. Petersburg Area.

“It feels really good to be surrounded by people who have the same values, and who, you know, know that basic democratic principles like free and fair elections and rule of law need to be upheld,” Weintraub told WMNF.

She says the May Day date is not only to uphold the connection to the labor movement, but also serves another purpose.

“The word May Day, the compound word mayday, which means help in nautical terms – we are asking for help. We are asking Congress for help in standing up against the dictatorship that Trump is attempting to install.” Weintraub said.

Across the bay at the University of South Florida, Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society will be protesting an upcoming collaboration with USF police and ICE.

On Saturday, West Central Florida Labor Council will host a May Day-themed protest against Trump’s immigration and worker policies in Tampa’s Centennial Park.

Details:

St. Pete Rush Hour #Resistance

Thursday, May 1st, 4:30pm-6:00pm

I-275 overpasses in St. Petersburg at 27th Avenue North and at 54th Avenue North

Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society

Thursday May 1st at 3:30 pm

Rally to demand no ICE on USF campus, no collaboration between USFPD and ICE, protections for immigrant and international students, and a sanctuary campus now!

50th and Fowler

West Central Florida Labor Council

Saturday, May 3rd

Centennial Park, Tampa

4:00 PM

Hosted by the West Central Florida Labor Council