This process produces clean drinking water from the air

Dringing water by show999 via iStock for WMNF News.

The need to find solutions to the lack of clean water is growing more urgent. Generating water directly from the atmosphere could be one answer as climate change continues to pose a threat to people and the planet.

A technology called Atmospheric Water Generation is a way to extract water from the air rather than from above or below ground.

Samuel Amsterdam, the global communications counsel to a company called Beyond Water explains the process as innovative and adaptable.

“It extracts moisture from the air, uses a highly advanced purification and filtration system to repurpose that moisture into drinking water, potable drinking water,” said Amsterdam.

“It is unlike, really, anything the world has seen before, and it’s applicable not just to governments in terms of addressing water scarcity, but also for the household. It’s got tremendous versatility.”

The Beyond Water website says that it only costs pennies per liter, which it says is less than processes like desalination.

In addition, any kind of water production costs energy, but Beyond Water says its process can be carbon negative.

Amsterdam says generating water from the atmosphere is versatile and can be more sustainable than traditional sources.

“It takes plastic out of the equation. It allows for recyclability, it allows for replicability, so I think in terms of energy saving, you’re talking about the manufacturing plants, which are just disastrous for bottled water, you’re talking about ocean conservation, addressing ecological degradation. It’s really a force multiplier.”

Amsterdam says Florida is the ideal place to spearhead atmospheric water generation because the private sector could be open to the idea and there’s enough land for a facility.



He also says that this system is the solution to an issue that is often underestimated.

“People aren’t aware, not just in Florida, but around the world, particularly in the United States, of the existential threat that lack of water, or fresh water, will have on our way of life,” said Amsterdam.

“What happens when there’s drought, there’s instability, there’s conflict, there’s migration. You’re talking about this anti-force multiplier, if you will, if we don’t have technologies like atmospheric water generation.”

He says generating water from the atmosphere could supply reliable water in places with infrastructure disruptions during a disaster, such as a hospital or Red Cross center.