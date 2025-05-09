This Year’s Most Talked-About Tampa Event Happens TOMORROW!

⏰ LESS THAN 72 HOURS LEFT! ⏰
THIS. IS. NOT. A. DRILL.
Your friends have already bought tickets. Your coworkers are talking about it. Your social feed will be FLOODED with it this weekend.
🌴🔥 TROPICAL HEATWAVE IS HAPPENING TOMORROW – MAY 10TH! 🔥🌴
While you’re reading this email, tickets are literally disappearing by the MINUTE.
THE event that EVERYONE in Tampa Bay is talking about is TOMORROW NIGHT, and you’re still without tickets? Your Saturday night plans are about to go from “meh” to “LEGENDARY” if you act RIGHT NOW.
“I’ll just catch it next year” = BIGGEST MISTAKE YOU COULD MAKE
Last year’s attendees are STILL talking about the night they had. This year’s lineup? UNPRECEDENTED.
🚨 ONE NIGHT ONLY – FOUR STAGES – TWELVE ACTS YOU CANNOT MISS 🚨
The historic Cuban Club transforms TOMORROW into the music experience people will be name-dropping for the next 365 days.
HEADLINERS THAT ARE SELLING OUT VENUES ACROSS THE COUNTRY:
On the Patio Stage:
6:15 PM: The Black Honkeys Band bring their powerful horn section, soulful vocals, and funk influences that make standing still impossible.
7:45 PM: GA-20 delivers raw, authentic Chicago blues that’s simultaneously vintage and cutting-edge.
9:15 PM: Sue Foley showcase why she’s recognized as one of the finest blues guitarists of her generation, with her signature pink paisley Telecaster and commanding vocals.
10:50 PM: Chuck Prophet and His Cumbia Shoes close the night with an unprecedented fusion of storytelling Americana and infectious Latin rhythms.
In the Cantina:
6:00 PM: Florida’s own Damon Fowler brings his signature blend of swampy blues, slide guitar mastery, and Southern roots music.
7:30 PM: Skating Polly delivers fierce garage punk with feminist undertones that’s been winning over audiences nationwide.
9:00 PM: Zach Person builds sonic landscapes that defy categorization, blending rock, blues and electronic textures with remarkable guitar virtuosity.
10:30 PM: The Applebutter Express ends the night with joyful, Florida-grown front-porch folk that always leaves audiences smiling.
In the Ballroom:
5:45 PM: Cheo kicks things off with innovative Latin fusion that reimagines traditional rhythms for contemporary audiences.
7:15 PM: Tribal Style creates percussion-driven global groove explorations that make the Ballroom feel like a worldwide journey.
8:45 PM: Rocket 88 transports you to a vintage juke joint with their authentic swing-blues revival.
10:15 PM: Uncle John’s Band channels the improvisational spirit of the Grateful Dead, taking psychedelic jam-band classics to new heights.
Between sets, head to the Theatre where Live Music Showcase host Ken Apperson conducts intimate interviews with the performers, revealing the stories behind their music and artistic journeys.
💯 YOUR FRIENDS HAVE ALREADY DECIDED – WHERE WILL YOU BE?
General Admission tickets are 93% SOLD OUT – $50 (NOW) / $60 (IF any remain tomorrow)
VIP “Ride the Wave” packages are DOWN TO THE LAST 20 TICKETS – $150
🚫 DON’T BECOME THE STORY OF REGRET 🚫
“I could have gone but…” is what DOZENS of people told us after missing last year’s epic night.
This is WMNF 88.5 FM’s legendary night that defines Tampa’s music scene for the entire year.
Time is literally running out while you read this story.
Leave a Reply