Three-day celebration for Juneteenth hosted by City of Clearwater

Posted on June 10, 2025 • by Colleen Cole
This three day celebration will be starting on June 15th at 2 pm at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. According to a press release from City of Clearwater, “this event will include a special tribute to fathers with the all-mall suited for Sunday Fashion Showcase.” It will also include the Tri-County Fellowship Gospel Choir and food for the soul provided by 1st Lady Catering. Tickets are $20, this includes the program and dinner.

On June 16th at 1pm, at Countryside Library, Dr. Anthony E. Dixon will present a lively and insightful presentation celebrating African American Freedom Day. This event is free, register at: https://myclearwaterlibrary.librarymarket.com/event/Juneteenth

Finally, on June 19th at 6pm, at Artz 4 Life Academy, there will be “Painting with a Purpose.” Attendees will engage in artistic expression on canvas while enjoying food, wine, music, and fellowship. Tickets are $20 and are all inclusive, register at: cognitoforms.com/KBTechnology1/_2024ClearwaterJuneteenthCelebrations2.

