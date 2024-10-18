“Til It’s Gone” on Morning Energy

“People say you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone, but the truth is you just never thought you’d ever lose it”…Taylor Swift

Hurricane Milton caused widespread power outage, storm surge flooding and record breaking tornado warning in a 24 hour period which left many homeless and without power. Consequently, many people had to find different ways to navigate through life because they never thought that some of their basic necessities would be gone.

Food, clothing and shelter have been commonly regarded as the fundamental requirements for humans to survive. However, there are many other things in life that we often take for granted until they are gone. Some of these things include: our freedoms, our relationships, and even our health.

One Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring, things that we don’t appreciate until they are gone as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.