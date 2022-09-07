Tim Burke on the Netflix docuseries “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist”

Share this:

Tim Burke, one of the stars of the popular Netflix series “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist” joined WaveMakers on Sept. 6 to discuss the two-part documentary that tells the bizarre and disturbing story of how Notre Dame football star Manti Teo rocketed to national prominence partly because of a double tragedy he overcame at the start of his senior year: the back to back deaths of his beloved grandmother and his girlfriend. As it turns out, though, Manti had been “catfished” and his girlfriend was not only not dead, but actually a man.

Burke, a former Deadspin reporter, uncovered the story in 2013. Since then, he has gone on to become a master of viral Twitter memes and videos, some of them skewering Republican hypocrisy.

Listen to the entire program here or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.