Tips for hiring an arborist for Hurricane Ian damage

Share this:

Hurricane Ian has caused a lot of tree damage to homeowners’ properties. Here are tips to help differentiate an expert tree service from an incompetent one.

According to the Florida Forest Service-Lakeland, here are some tips to locate an expert tree service.

Ask questions, and make sure they have proof of liability, and certificates for insurance. Always ask for local references or look at their past work. If the tree specialist is claiming to be a certified arborist, always check. You can also look it up at www.isa-arbor.com.

A great tree specialist would never recommend topping, de-mossing, or using tree spikes to climb trees. Take pictures of the before, during, and after just in case there are damages to your property. Make sure to never pay up front and pay with a check. For more information contact the Florida Forest Service County Forester in your area.