Toasty Florida will become rainy Florida; more cold fronts are on the way

Posted on February 14, 2025 • by FPREN for WMNF
FPREN cold weather

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Irene Sans

Florida’s been toasty, with many areas having high and low temperatures of around 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. The Panhandle received a round of storms on Thursday morning, and some of these storms moved to North Florida as the front moved eastward. This front will continue to move east but also lose some of its punch as it starts to retract to the north again and become stationary, draping over Central Florida through Saturday. Sunday will be another warm day across the state as the winds will come from the south-southwest.

Temperature rollercoaster – fast up and down

The next front that will (finally) cross the state will push through between Sunday night and Monday morning. This front is not potent, but it will bring temperatures closer to normal this time of year. The coolest day will be Tuesday, with temperatures that could be right near average for Florida. South Florida will go from the mid-80s to the upper 70s and lows from the mid to upper 70s, that we’ve had this week to between the upper-60s and low 70s, the lows will still be about 8 degrees above average for this time of year. The Central Florida region will experience lows between the upper-40s to low-50s. Highs will be in the low-70s on Monday and Tuesday before they jump to near 80s on Wednesday.

