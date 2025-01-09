The Top 10 Spins on WMNF 88.5 FM highlights the most popular and influential tracks currently playing on the station. It showcases a curated list of the top 10 songs, representing a mix of genres, from indie hits to emerging artists and chart-topping favorites. Updated weekly, this list brings you the freshest sounds and the latest music trends. Tune in to discover the best of what’s making waves on WMNF 88.5 FM, celebrated for its diverse and community-driven programming.
1 – Joy Oladokun, “I’D MISS THE BIRDS”
2 – Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, “What We Had”
3 – Hermanos Gutierrez, “Low Sun”
4 – Michael Kiwanuka, “The Rest of Me”
5 – Adrianne Lenker, “Sadness as a Gift”
6 – Chuck Prophet feat. Qiensave, “Wake the Dead”
7 – Sofia Valdes, “Already Yours”
8 – Leon Bridges, “Peaceful Place”
9 – Franz Ferdinand, “Night or Day”
10 – Thee Sacred Souls, “Live for You”
Leave a Reply