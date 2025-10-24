Top 10 things to do in Tampa this weekend

From live music and classic film to comedy and local markets, there’s plenty happening around Tampa Bay this weekend. Here are ten great picks to keep your weekend packed and lively.

Tony Vega in Concert

📍 Cuban Civic Club | 🗓 Friday, Oct. 24

Salsa legend Tony Vega brings his timeless voice and high-energy rhythms to Tampa for one unforgettable night. Expect a full dance floor and plenty of tropical flair.

🔗 Tickets & Info

The Phantom of the Opera (1925)

📍 Tampa Theatre | 🗓 Friday, Oct. 24, 7–8:30 p.m.

Experience the silent film classic like never before on the big screen with live organ and soprano accompaniment. Stick around after for a short discussion on this century-old horror gem.

🔗 Event Details

Lavell Crawford Live

📍 Funny Bone Comedy Club | 🗓 Friday, Oct. 24, 10–11:30 p.m.

Comedian Lavell Crawford brings his sharp wit and laugh-out-loud stories to Ybor City for a night of pure comedy gold.

🔗 Showtimes

St. Pete Collective: The Music of James Taylor

📍 Palladium Theater | 🗓 Friday, Oct. 24

Local all-stars pay tribute to the mellow sounds of James Taylor in this warm, nostalgic evening of live music. Sit back and enjoy the hits, reimagined with heart.

🔗 Event Info

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Anaheim Ducks

📍 Amalie Arena | 🗓 Saturday, Oct. 25, 5–7:30 p.m.

The Bolts hit the ice for a Saturday showdown with the Ducks. Catch the action, the energy, and maybe a few flying pucks.

🔗 Tickets

Doechii – Live From The Swamp Tour

📍 Yuengling Center | 🗓 Saturday, Oct. 25, 8–11 p.m.

Tampa’s own Grammy-winning powerhouse returns home with a genre-blending, high-octane show that’s part concert, part experience.

🔗 More Info

Sunshine Market at Midtown Tampa

📍 Midtown Tampa | 🗓 Saturday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Shop local at this monthly outdoor market featuring handmade crafts, fresh produce, and local eats—all in the heart of Midtown.

🔗 Details

Tampa Bay Coffee & Art Festival

📍 Rōnin Art House | 🗓 Saturday, Oct. 25

Sip, shop, and savor at this annual celebration of coffee culture and local creativity. A must for caffeine lovers and art fans alike.

🔗 Event Info

Simon Lasky Group

📍 Palladium Theater | 🗓 Saturday, Oct. 25

British jazz pianist Simon Lasky returns with an all-star Tampa Bay band for an evening of vibrant originals and jazz classics.

🔗 Tickets

Yuengling Tampa Local Market

📍 Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen | 🗓 Sunday, Oct. 26, 1–5 p.m.

End your weekend with cold brews, good food, and local finds at Yuengling’s laid-back outdoor market, family-friendly and free to attend.

🔗 Event Details