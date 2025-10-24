Donate Now!
Back

Top 10 things to do in Tampa this weekend

Posted on October 24, 2025 • by Joel Graneros
Share

From live music and classic film to comedy and local markets, there’s plenty happening around Tampa Bay this weekend. Here are ten great picks to keep your weekend packed and lively.

Tony Vega in Concert
📍 Cuban Civic Club | 🗓 Friday, Oct. 24
Salsa legend Tony Vega brings his timeless voice and high-energy rhythms to Tampa for one unforgettable night. Expect a full dance floor and plenty of tropical flair.
🔗 Tickets & Info

The Phantom of the Opera (1925)
📍 Tampa Theatre | 🗓 Friday, Oct. 24, 7–8:30 p.m.
Experience the silent film classic like never before on the big screen with live organ and soprano accompaniment. Stick around after for a short discussion on this century-old horror gem.
🔗 Event Details

Lavell Crawford Live
📍 Funny Bone Comedy Club | 🗓 Friday, Oct. 24, 10–11:30 p.m.
Comedian Lavell Crawford brings his sharp wit and laugh-out-loud stories to Ybor City for a night of pure comedy gold.
🔗 Showtimes

St. Pete Collective: The Music of James Taylor
📍 Palladium Theater | 🗓 Friday, Oct. 24
Local all-stars pay tribute to the mellow sounds of James Taylor in this warm, nostalgic evening of live music. Sit back and enjoy the hits, reimagined with heart.
🔗 Event Info

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Anaheim Ducks
📍 Amalie Arena | 🗓 Saturday, Oct. 25, 5–7:30 p.m.
The Bolts hit the ice for a Saturday showdown with the Ducks. Catch the action, the energy, and maybe a few flying pucks.
🔗 Tickets

Doechii – Live From The Swamp Tour
📍 Yuengling Center | 🗓 Saturday, Oct. 25, 8–11 p.m.
Tampa’s own Grammy-winning powerhouse returns home with a genre-blending, high-octane show that’s part concert, part experience.
🔗 More Info

Sunshine Market at Midtown Tampa
📍 Midtown Tampa | 🗓 Saturday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Shop local at this monthly outdoor market featuring handmade crafts, fresh produce, and local eats—all in the heart of Midtown.
🔗 Details

Tampa Bay Coffee & Art Festival
📍 Rōnin Art House | 🗓 Saturday, Oct. 25
Sip, shop, and savor at this annual celebration of coffee culture and local creativity. A must for caffeine lovers and art fans alike.
🔗 Event Info

Simon Lasky Group
📍 Palladium Theater | 🗓 Saturday, Oct. 25
British jazz pianist Simon Lasky returns with an all-star Tampa Bay band for an evening of vibrant originals and jazz classics.
🔗 Tickets

Yuengling Tampa Local Market
📍 Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen | 🗓 Sunday, Oct. 26, 1–5 p.m.
End your weekend with cold brews, good food, and local finds at Yuengling’s laid-back outdoor market, family-friendly and free to attend.
🔗 Event Details

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Florida Nonprofit Created By Animal Rescue Veteran Seeks To Mitigate Scenario Whereby Fewer Than 20% of Domestic Violent Shelters Nationwide Accept Pets

Andria Gibbon recalls, her transformative first foray into animal rescue,...

A Conversation With Jesse Hartman Of Laptop Plus New Music You Need To Hear!

Laptop is the pioneering electro-pop project from Jesse Hartman —...

Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s Fall Membership Drive

Thanks to the Food Donors from WMNF’s Fall Membership Drive...

SOTD 10/24/25: Breaking Point by Dom Mariani

The WMNF Song of the Day for October 24, 2025...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Behind the Counter
Player position: