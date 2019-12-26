Top 37 albums of the 2010s countdown on WMNF

Share this:

On the December 26, 2019, Thursday Morning Show I filled in for Katarina to count down my top 37 albums of the decade 2010-2019.

Here’s the list. I’m sure you’ll have your own opinion, so please post them as a comment below.

(A lot of these bands put out more than one good album this decade – I limited this list to one per band).

For one week only you can listen to the show on the WMNF.org archives. Part 1 here. Part 2 here. Part 3 here.

Thanks! Seán Kinane

number – album – band – year – a representative song

37 Trigger Hippy – Trigger Hippy – 2014 – Pocahontas

36 Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros – Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros – 2013 – Better Days

35 Dos Amigos Una Fiesta – Two Man Gentleman Band – 2010 – Chocolate Milk

34 Elephant Stone – Elephant Stone – 2013 – Setting Sun

33 American Utopia – David Byrne – 2018 – Everybody’s Coming to My House

32 I’ve Been Meaning to Write – Ronny Elliott – 2012 – A Doctor and a Lawyer

31 Sea of Tears – Eilen Jewell – 2011 – Rain Roll In

30 Stay Human Vol. II – Michael Franti & Spearhead – 2019 – Little Things

29 What We Saw From the Cheap Seats – Regina Specktor – 2012 – Small Town Moon

28 Revelator – Tedeschi Trucks Band- 2011 – Midnight in Harlem

27 Masseduction – St. Vincent – 2017 – Masseduction

26 Rebellion Rises – Ziggy Marley – 2018 – Rebellion Rises

25 They Will Find You Here – Sleepy Vikings – 2011 – These Days

24 Boys & Girls – Alabama Shakes – 2015 – Hold On

23 Lost On the River: The New Basement Tapes – The New Basement Tapes – 2014 – Kansas City

22 Everything Now – Arcade Fire – 2017 – Everything Now

21 Young Sick Camellia – St. Paul & the Broken Bones – 2018 – GotItBad

20 Trouble Will Find Me – The National – 2013 – Demons

19 Thank You For Today – Death Cab For Cutie – 2018 – Northern Lights

18 Monolith of Phobos – The Claypool Lennon Delerium – 2016 – Boomerang Baby

17 The Ballad of Boogie Christ – Joseph Arthur – 2013 – I Miss The Zoo

16 Critical Equation – Dr. Dog – 2018 – Go Out Fighting

15 Woodstock – Portugal, The Man – 2017 – Feel It Still

14 Mergers & Acquisitions – Have Gun, Will Travel – 2011 – Time Machine

13 Genuine Negro Jig – Carolina Chocolate Drops – 2010 – Trouble in Your Mind

12 Strangers to Ourselves – Modest Mouse – 2015 – Lampshades on Fire

11 Tell Me How You Really Feel – Courtney Barnett – 2018 – City Looks Pretty

10 If the River Was Whiskey – Spin Doctors – 2013 – Traction Blues

9 God Willin’ & The Creek Don’t Rise – Ray LaMontagne – 2010 – Beg Steal or Borrow

8 TraLaLa – Rebekah Pulley – Hard Times

7 Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats – Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats – 2015 – I Need Never Get Old

6 Heavy On the Vine – Ryan Montbleau Band – 2010 – Songbird

5 Benjamin Booker – Benjamin Booker – 2014 – Violent Shiver

4 Blunderbuss – Jack White – 2012 -Missing Pieces

3 The Carpenter – The Avett Brothers – 2012 – Down with the Shine

2 AM – Arctic Monkeys – 2013 – Do I Wanna Know

1 The Bright Light Social Hour – The Bright Light Social Hour – 2011 – Back and Forth