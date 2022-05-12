There’s a total lunar eclipse Sunday. Here’s what to expect

Share this:

A total lunar eclipse will be visible in Florida and in many other parts of the world on Sunday night into Monday morning [15-16 May 2022].

According to the NASA website, here is a timeline of what you can expect during the first half of the lunar eclipse, up to the middle of totality:

At 9:32 p.m. EDT (8:32 p.m. CDT), the edge of the Moon will begin entering the penumbra.

EDT (8:32 p.m. CDT), the edge of the Moon will begin entering the penumbra. At 10:28 p.m. EDT (9:28 p.m. CDT), the edge of the Moon will begin entering the umbra. As the Moon moves into the darker shadow, significant darkening will be noticeable. Some say that during this part of the eclipse, the Moon looks as if it has had a bite taken out of it.

EDT (9:28 p.m. CDT), the edge of the Moon will begin entering the umbra. As the Moon moves into the darker shadow, significant darkening will be noticeable. Some say that during this part of the eclipse, the Moon looks as if it has had a bite taken out of it. At 11:29 p.m. EDT (10:29 p.m. CDT), the Moon will be completely inside the umbra, marking the beginning of the total lunar eclipse, also known as totality. The moon will appear red.

EDT (10:29 p.m. CDT), the Moon will be completely inside the umbra, marking the beginning of the total lunar eclipse, also known as totality. The moon will appear red. The moment of greatest eclipse, when the Moon is halfway through its path across the umbra, occurs at 12:12 a.m. EDT (11:12 p.m. CDT).

About a year ago, there was a partial lunar eclipse in Florida. Here are my photos and videos of that eclipse and of the sunrise from Pass-a-Grille Beach in Pinellas County.

Here’s the moon right at the beginning of the lunar eclipse, around 5:45 a.m. ET on 26 May 2021:

The very start of the lunar eclipse as seen from Pass-a-Grille Beach, Pinellas County, Florida. By Seán Kinane. About 5:45 a.m. ET, 26 May 2021.

Here’s the moon around 5:50 a.m. ET:

The lunar eclipse as seen from Pass-a-Grille Beach, Pinellas County, Florida. By Seán Kinane. About 5:50 a.m. ET, 26 May 2021.

The rest are captioned as well, with an approximate time stamp:

The lunar eclipse as seen from Pass-a-Grille Beach, Pinellas County, Florida. By Seán Kinane. About 5:55 a.m. ET, 26 May 2021.

The lunar eclipse as seen from Pass-a-Grille Beach, Pinellas County, Florida. By Seán Kinane. About 6:00 a.m. ET, 26 May 2021.

The lunar eclipse as seen from Pass-a-Grille Beach, Pinellas County, Florida. By Seán Kinane. About 6:00 a.m. ET, 26 May 2021.

The lunar eclipse as seen from Pass-a-Grille Beach, Pinellas County, Florida. By Seán Kinane. About 6:05 a.m. ET, 26 May 2021.

The lunar eclipse as seen from Pass-a-Grille Beach, Pinellas County, Florida. By Seán Kinane. About 6:05 a.m. ET, 26 May 2021.

The lunar eclipse as seen from Pass-a-Grille Beach, Pinellas County, Florida. By Seán Kinane. About 6:10 a.m. ET, 26 May 2021.

But before the moon became totally eclipsed, it went behind clouds near the horizon, as you can see in this video (listen for the early morning birds and the sound of the Gulf of Mexico meeting the beach).

Dawn over Pass-a-Grille, St. Pete Beach, Florida. By Seán Kinane 26 May 2021.

Dawn over Pass-a-Grille, St. Pete Beach, Florida. By Seán Kinane 26 May 2021.

So I walked east for a block or two across the barrier island to watch the sun rise over Boca Ciega Bay.

A tern sails at dawn over Boca Ciega Bay near Pass-a-Grille, St. Pete Beach, Florida. By Seán Kinane 26 May 2021.

Dawn over Boca Ciega Bay near Pass-a-Grille, St. Pete Beach, Florida. By Seán Kinane 26 May 2021.

Sunrise over Boca Ciega Bay near Pass-a-Grille, St. Pete Beach, Florida. By Seán Kinane 26 May 2021.

Video of the sunrise: