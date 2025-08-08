“TOTAL SURRENDER” on MORNING ENERGY

There is a saying thatOne of the greatest examples of this is the very complex relationship between the United States and the Soviet Union which at one point in history resulted in the two countries becoming allies during World War II. The United States formally entered the war after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

On August 8, 1945, (two days after the U.S dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan), the Soviet Union declared war on Japan as part of the fulfillment of a commitment made to its allies (Great Britain and the United States). The ultimate goal of the allies was to force Japan to surrender and quickly end the war. Their efforts proved to be not in vain thus resulting with Japan publicly accepting the “terms of surrender” which was announced to the American public by President Harry Truman on August 14, 1945, at 7 p.m. Washington, D.C. time. Less than 3 weeks later, on September 2, 1945, the “terms of surrender” were formalized with Japanese officials signing a written agreement which has become known as the “Japanese Instrument of Surrender“.

Surrendering, whether during war or as part of our personal journey, is not always an easy decision. However, total surrender can have positive consequences. As it relates to Japan, surrendering helped the country avoid potential allied invasion and eventually resulted in their adoption of a new constitution that embraced democracy and civil rights.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the benefits of “Total Surrender” as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.