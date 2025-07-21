Transgender Hillsborough teacher ‘devastated’ after court ruling restricting pronoun use

Transgender Pride Flag with LGBTQ rainbow flag by apeyron via iStock for WMNF News.

Listen:

A transgender Hillsborough County teacher has to go back to using the pronouns assigned at birth in the classroom after her preliminary injunction was overturned in court.

Katie Wood says she was devastated after the preliminary injunction allowing to use “Miss” in the classroom was overturned, and says she will no longer return for the upcoming school year.

“It just leaves me with so many questions. So many things are up in the air – my future. And, yeah, it’s just really scary,” Wood told WMNF.

In a two-to-one decision, a panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the injunction, saying that a “teacher’s right to speak is not without limits,” and that state restrictions did not violate her speech rights.

The lawsuit came due to a 2023 Florida law requiring teachers to use pronouns assigned with their sex at birth.

Wood says the decision not to return for the upcoming school year was tough, and she was sad she wouldn’t see her students graduate.

“I’m missing the opportunity to say goodbye to some of those students, and that part has been eating away at me,” Wood said.

A judge is expected to rule soon on the rest of the legal challenges in the case.

“It’s looking, at least as of right now, that Florida is just not a safe place for me to teach, and so I’m trying to figure out what that means for me.” Wood said.

Scott McCoy, SPLC Deputy Legal Director, Inclusion & Anti-Extremism sent the following statement to WMNF:

Plaintiffs are currently awaiting a decision from Judge Walker on their Title VII, Equal Protection, and remaining First Amendment claims, which were not the subject of the Eleventh Circuit’s recent decision on Ms. Wood’s request for a preliminary injunction at the outset of the case. This forthcoming decision from Judge Walker will likely resolve all the claims in the case, not just the limited issues addressed in the preliminary injunction decision. The court’s decision on summary judgment on the remaining issues will also be subject to appeal.