Transit agencies offering free rides on New Years Eve

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s (PSTA) will be offering free late-night transportation options on New Year’s Eve. According to its website, PSTA will offer free service on all routes after 8 in the evening. Select major routes like the Central Ave Trolley, Suncoast Beach Trolley, Looper, and the Jolley Trolley along Clearwater beach, will have extended hours until 2 in the morning. For more information visit PSTA.net/NYE.

The Hillsborough Transit Authority (HART) will be operating from 8:30 in the morning to 11 in the evening on New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1st of 2023. That’s according to the HART website.

Sarasota County Transit (SCAT) will be operating until 1 in the morning the night of New Year’s Eve. According to their website, the extended hours will be only for OnDemand by Sarasota County and the Siesta Key Breeze trolley.