“Transitions and Changes” on Morning Energy

Being a celebrity means that your personal life is always subjected to being on public display, which means that things that happen to you or in your life will likely make local and/or national headlines. Some of these headless can include:family conflicts, mental health challenges, a divorce, or even death. During the month of January alone, all of these areas have made headlines for many celebrities. However, by no means does this mean that ordinary people are shielded from potential hardships.

Hardships and disappointments are indiscriminate. However, each of us must learn how to transition and navigate through tough changes in our lives if we are going to survive and thrive.

It has been said that change is inevitable and that growth is optional. On Morning Energy, we are are going to spend time exploring various areas in our lives where we commonly experience changes and transitions. We will also be sharing useful information about how to cope.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!