Tribal Style brings authentic Jamaican roots reggae to Tropical Heatwave 2025

Get ready to feel the rhythm and positive vibrations as Tampa Bay’s own Tribal Style takes the stage at this year’s Tropical Heatwave 2025! The acclaimed progressive reggae band will be performing at the Cantina in the Historic Cuban Club in Ybor City, bringing their unique sound and authentic roots reggae energy to what promises to be an unforgettable night.

A Legacy of Authentic Reggae

For over 15 years, Tribal Style has established themselves as Tampa Bay’s premier reggae band, grounded in traditional Jamaican roots reggae. The core of the band consists of three brothers originally from Kingston, Jamaica, whose musical journey took them from the Jamaica School of Music and Colony House to Long Beach, California, and finally to Tampa Bay.

Their authentic sound comes naturally, the Tenn brothers grew up under the musical guidance of their father, Roddy Tenn, who helped build the solid foundation that defines Tribal Style’s distinctive sound. Through roots-rockers-folk-ska-jazz-classical and Nyabinghi drum sessions, they were personally influenced by reggae pioneers like the Wailing Souls, Joe Higgs, the Rastafarians, and Black Uhuru.

Sharing Stages with Legends

Tribal Style has earned their reputation by performing and touring alongside some of reggae’s greatest legends, including:

Burning Spear

The Skatalites

Steel Pulse

Yellowman

Eak A Mouse

Toots and the Maytals

Ziggy Marley

Stephen Marley

And several other members of the Marley family

Award-Winning Local Favorites

Recognized for their exceptional talent, Tribal Style has won numerous awards in the Tampa Bay area, including Best Local Band and Best Reggae Band. Their versatility allows them to adapt to any venue or occasion—performing as a full six-piece ensemble for larger events or scaling down to a duo or trio for more intimate gatherings.

A Unique Musical Experience

What sets Tribal Style apart is their commitment to musical authenticity and independence. For over a decade, they’ve transcended the typical world beat/reggae genre to create something completely diverse and unique. As a self-production team, they independently write, arrange, produce, and record all their original music, resulting in a vibrant sound with a magnetic quality that has attracted listeners throughout Florida and beyond.

Don’t miss your chance to experience Tribal Style’s infectious energy and authentic reggae sound at Tropical Heatwave 2025. Mark your calendars and join us in the Historic Cuban Club in Ybor City for a night of positive vibrations and unforgettable music!

Buy your tickets here!