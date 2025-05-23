Donate Now!
Taylor Reed Live at Live Music Showcase

Posted on May 23, 2025 • by Ken Apperson
Join Host Ken Apperson, Mark Perfetti, and the LMS Crew every Friday as we broadcast performances from local and national artists live from the Mike Eisenstadt Studio at WMNF. Tune in to catch the interviews and performances live right here at 2pm on wmnf.org and on your radio at 88.5FM.

Ways to listen To Live Music Showcase:

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Apple Podcasts

Ways to Watch:

Click here for Facebook livestream

YouTube

You can watch replays of WMNF LMS on TBAE Network Channels on Spectrum 636 and Frontier 34 every day at 1:00 pm and 11:00 pm.

