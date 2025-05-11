Donate Now!
Tropical Heatwave 2025 had unclaimed Chance Drawing prizes!

Posted on May 11, 2025 • by Miss Julie
Unclaimed Chance Drawing Prizes from Tropical Heatwave ~ 5/10/25

It was a great crowd at the Cuban Club on Saturday, May 10th! The music rocked, band interviews in the Theater were insightful, plus the silent auction and chance drawing raised a nice sum for WMNF Radio!! We hope you were there celebrating with our community. The weather handed us a few rounds of rain, but hey, what would Heatwave be without a cooling deluge??
Thanks to all who came out to support, dance and enjoy the wonderful line-up of bands on three stages, plus extended discussions in the Theater…  Super grateful for those who took a chance to win & donated to WMNF.  There were three (3) prizes left on the table after the show ended. Let us know ahead of time, to arrange basket pick-up or ticket mailing, if you are a winner:
_____________________________________________________________
# 1 – A WMNF Passport – CLAIMED

# 2 – Luna Ukulele – CLAIMED

# 3 – Rollin’ Oats Market Gift Basket – CLAIMED

# 4 – Keel & Curley Winery Gift Basket#6382266

# 5 Mary Kay Gift Basket – CLAIMED

# 6 – $50 Gift Card to Skipper’s Smokehouse – CLAIMED

 # 7 Tampa Theatre Movie Passes (4) $28 – #6382012

# 8 – Bok Tower Gardens Passes (2) – CLAIMED

 # 9 – La France Gift Certificate #6382842

# 10 – Clearwater Record Shop Gift Card – CLAIMED

# 11 – O-Tray set – CLAIMED

# 12 WMNF “Good Vibes Grow Here” CLAIMED

_____________________________________________________________
Thanks to the businesses who gave prizes: The amazing quilt artist: Allene Gower, Rollin’ Oats Market, Keel & Curley Winery, Mary Kay Consultant – Mary Brown, Skipper’s Smokehouse, Tampa Theatre, Bok Tower Gardens, La France, Clearwater Record Store, and the volunteer & community members who donated for this chance drawing!!
Please contact Miss Julie at 813-238-8001, ext 134, or e-mail [email protected] to claim a gift. 
All prizes must be exchanged for winning tickets and picked up at WMNF 88.5FM, 1210 E Dr MLK Jr Blvd, Tampa, 33603, in person or suitable arrangements must be made in advance.
THANKS FOR SUPPORTING NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO IN TAMPA BAY!

 

