Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Tropical moisture is coming to the Tampa Bay area, increasing the flood risk

Posted on by FPREN for WMNF
Share
rainfall FPREN

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Irene Sans

Rain chances are creeping up during the weekend, and more are coming next week as tropical moisture arrives and is likely to produce large amounts of rain between Monday and Thursday. This is not good news for those still in recovery and cleanup efforts.

What’s going on?

A disturbance will move over the Gulf of Mexico next week and could develop into a tropical system. The National Hurricane Center currently gives it a low chance of developing within the next seven days. This system has more going against it than “for it” to develop. Wind shear is increasing, and this could dent its chances of development. But this same cold front will also push it eastward. This is where the increasing rain chances come in for parts of Florida. The chances of developing into a tropical system are low; these chances could increase, but even a tropical depression or a tropical storm would be bad news, especially for the west coast of Florida, where they are dealing with Helene’s aftermath, and the ground is already well saturated. Any additional rain could develop flooding rapidly. Also, with a tropical system or a large depression, there could be storm surge; even if small, it could bring more problems for the west coast.

What’s up with all the Florida rain coming up?

Whether this system develops or not, there will be a large amount of tropical moisture streaming over Florida. At the moment, it seems like this rain will fall mostly across the southern half of Florida, but with the system trying to become better organized over the weekend, there will be variations on where exactly all the rain will fall.

Central Florida, including Tampa and the southern fringe of North Florida, will also see rain chances increase over the weekend due to a front. However, with more tropical moisture, the bulk of the rain will likely arrive between Tuesday and Thursday. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain could fall in addition to the one to three inches that could fall between Sunday and Tuesday.

We forecast between 4 and 8 inches of rain, with some spots that could receive 12 inches during the next 7 days.

We currently forecast between 1 and 3 inches from Thursday night to Saturday night across South Florida and between 2 and 4 inches across the immediate Southwest coast of Florida. The largest quantities will come between Sunday and Tuesday night, when up to 5 inches of rain could fall all across South Florida, including Southwest Florida.

Please plan carefully and check back for updates; we will continue to monitor the evolution of this system and bring you updates to pinpoint where the highest amounts will fall in the coming days.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

After Hurricane Helene, can renters get disaster assistance from FEMA?

Listen: Hurricane Helene’s storm surge left destruction in its wake...

The Scoop: Fri. Oct. 4, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The deadline to register to vote is Monday. While in...

Transgender flag
Restrictions on some medical procedures for transgender Floridians will continue

A federal appeals court refused to reconsider a decision that...

Hurricane Helene
Hurricane Helene’s estimated insured losses so far: 84,000 claims for $835 million

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation website showed $835,853,221 in...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
📸 This #TBT is a special one as we look back at one of our most anticipated events of the year the WMNF 45th Birthday Bash! 🎉 Huge thank you to Jimi Camastro for capturing the amazing moments — your photos are fantastic! For everyone who joined us, your presence made it unforgettable. We’d love to see the highlights from your perspective! Feel free to share your photos from the event in the comments below. See you all at the next one! 🥳 #EventRecap #CommunityMemories #WMNFEvents This fall, you have the power to spark change during the Cartober vehicle donation campaign. When you donate your car, truck, motorcycle, RV, or boat to WMNF, the proceeds from your sale will support community radio, and it won’t require anything more from you: we pick it up for free, and we supply all the necessary paperwork for your tax-deductible gift. #Cartober2024 #WMNF #CARDONATION #SUPPORT 🐾 Join Duncan Strauss on Talking Animals Radio Show Oct. 2 at 11am with guest Melissa Zepeda, a passionate animal rights attorney! 🎙️ She'll discuss Amendment 2 and her stance against it. CLICK LISTEN in LINKTREE or catch the show via 88.5 FM on your radio dial! 🌱 #AnimalRights #TalkingAnimals #TampaBayVegFest #WMNF #Amendment2 🎶 This evening on Jazz In The Night 🎶 Join us for a special celebration of Bud Powell's centennial! 🎹 Bud set the standard for pianists when bebop emerged in the '40s, and his influence remains monumental today. Tune in at 9:00 PM as Bob Seymour brings you Powell's timeless classics, along with interpretations from legends like Chick Corea and Keith Jarrett. Plus, enjoy some fantastic new releases. Don’t miss out! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #communityradio #wmnf #Music #Jazz #BudPowell Are you ready for some post storm music therapy? It's time for a WMNF's Live Music Showcase REPLAY Ft. Afrobeta today at 2PM! A mash-up of latin, house, funk, soul, and electro, Afrobeta brings the dance-party up a notch, providing the kind of energy you feel! Follow them and drop some love in the comments! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE FOR REPLAY! #Music #wmnf #communityradio #afrobeta #Latinmusic
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Ultrasounds Radio Show with Eluv
Player position: