Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

A tropical wave develops in the middle of the Atlantic

Posted on July 21, 2025 • by FPREN for WMNF
Share
FPREN hurricane Tropical Development

FPREN | By Irene Sans

A quick update on what’s going on in the tropics: everything is quiet closer to the U.S. We’re monitoring a tropical wave located approximately 1,000 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

This tropical wave is currently very disorganized, but conditions are expected to become more favorable for gradual development over the next few days. The system moves west-northwest at about 10 mph. Although this system has the potential to become better organized in the short term by mid-week, it will enter an area with unfavorable conditions for continued development as the wind shear intensifies over the Caribbean.

This system does not pose a threat to the U.S. this week, as it is likely to dissipate or remain very disorganized as it travels over the Caribbean. Nevertheless, we have several days to continue monitoring this system, and it remains a considerable distance away. On average, a tropical wave located between Africa and the Lesser Antilles would still have at least eight days until it approaches the U.S.

Let this be a reminder that it’s a good time to review your hurricane plans, as the busiest weeks are still ahead. Ensure you review your insurance policies and make any necessary changes accordingly. These changes may take up to 30 days to become active.

The peak of hurricane season is early September. Please stay informed.
Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Demonstrators honor Tampa resident killed in Palestine

About 50 people gathered Friday night outside a north Tampa...

The Scoop: Mon. July 21, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF headlines include demonstrators honor Sayfollah Musallet, State Rep. Susan...

hurricane milton
The discontinuation of this hurricane forecast tool could put millions at risk this season

Recent budget cuts from the current administration have fueled concerns...

NOAA Heat Exhaustion Heat Stroke
Florida is experiencing extreme heat this weekend with limited storm chances

Florida has traded the rainy conditions we had at the...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Monday
Player position: