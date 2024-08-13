Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Tropical Storm Ernesto is expected to turn north before Florida

Posted on by FPREN for WMNF
Share
Potential Tropical Cyclone Five via FPREN

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Irene Sans

There is another tropical system brewing in the Atlantic; It was called Potential Tropical Cyclone Five, but now it is Tropical Storm Ernesto. It is located just under 500 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. The great news is that it is not forecast to impact the continental U.S. directly, and that includes our Sunshine State.

Earlier, Potential Tropical Cyclone Five was moving rapidly to the west, but it will be making a north turn on Wednesday as it crosses the northeastern Caribbean islands. The U.S Virgin Islands and Puerto Rican can expect this system to have a more direct impact, bringing tropical storm-force winds and periods of heavy rains. Some areas on these islands could receive over 10 inches of rain. On Monday this system is moving fast to the west, but once it starts to make this turn to the north, there is a slight decrease in forward speed which would bring more rain to the northeastern portion of the Caribbean, hence the large rainfall forecast.

Starting Tuesday this system will enter a more favorable area for development, and this is when it could officially be named by the National Hurricane Center. Keep in mind that the track will not track greatly after this system receives a name. The next name on the list is Ernesto. It is forecast for Ernesto to become a hurricane on Thursday as it moves away from the Caribbean and it could come very close to if not impact Bermuda, staying over 600 miles east of Florida.

Tags
,

You may also like

Redington Beach, Florida
A judge sides with Redington Beach in its fight with waterfront property owners about public beach access

The judge said the town had adequately shown a history...

USF education professor creates artificial intelligence tool for K-12 teachers

Listen: School is back in session for students in the...

Destabilization and economic justice

Rule by the many? or The One.

vote voters voting elections Pinellas
Races to watch: State House primaries in Florida include challenges to incumbents

More than a quarter of the 120 Florida House seats...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Tune in to WMNF for a 3 hour journey twisting in the dark thru the ghostly underworld of alternative music midnite till 3am on wmnf 88.5fm..!!! Follow MikeB for the playlist sneak peeks. #wmnf #music CLICK LISTEN in LINKTREE to listen. Retro Throwback Thursday is back! 🎉 Today, we’re reminiscing about a very special furry friend who made a star appearance on our Talking Animals series. Hosted by the wonderful Duncan Strauss, Talking Animals airs every Wednesday from 11am-12pm and is the perfect place to feed your love for animal education, news, discussion, and comedy! Talking Animals episodes can be streamed at ➡️ www.wmnf.org/events/talking-animals/ 🐶 #memories #throwbackthursday #wmnf 🌟🎸 **Rock Star Alert!** 🎸🌟 Our amazing intern Mariana will be bringing you the best of @latinx_wmnf for the next 2 shows! 🌍✨ Show her some love and don't miss out on her unique takes and vibrant vibes! 🎶❤️ 📻 Broadcasting LIVE tonight & August 14th from 10 PM to 12 AM on 88.5 WMNF Tampa! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE TO LISTEN. 🎧 #LatinX #WMNF #LiveBroadcast #Tampa #MusicMagic FRIDAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase: SERANATION! If aren't familiar Seranation is an American pop-reggae rock band from Treasure Island, St. Petersburg, Florida. They label their music Happy Retro Throwback Thursday! Today, we're looking back at the fantastic performance delivered by @paulthornmusic in the WMNF studio. We were so lucky to have him share his impressive talent with us! 🎶 Follow him and be sure to check out some of his amazing music on Spotify, Amazon Music, and more! #throwbackthursday #wmnf #memories
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Morning Show Tuesday
Player position: