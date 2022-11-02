True Talk: Tunisia

Share this:

This week on True Talk, we will have guest speaker, Mongi Dhaouadi. Born in raised in Tunisia and moved to the US when he was only 19 years old. The reason he moved to the United States was to pursue Electrical Engineering. Mongi is currently an Executive Director of the Libyan American Alliance. He is also the president of the Tunisian United Network. The Libyan American Alliance and Tunisian United Network are the leading voices for democracy, human rights, and good governance in Libya and Tunisia. Mongi has led and participated in several media campaigns and press conferences for issues concerning the Muslim community. The issues include discrimination causes to supporting change of racial profiling laws in the state of Connecticut. He will be speaking with True Talk hosts Samar Jarrah and Ahmed Bedier about Tunisia.

For more information on Mongi Dhaouadi, click on the article below:

https://dawnmena.org/mongi-dhaouadi-leader-in-promoting-democracy-in-north-africa-joins-dawn-board-of-directors/