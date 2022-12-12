Trulieve adds $5M to pot initiative in Florida

Share this:

The medical-cannabis company Trulieve contributed another $5 million last month to a ballot initiative aimed at legalizing recreational use of marijuana, according to a newly filed finance report.

In all, Trulieve has contributed $15 million to the Smart & Safe Florida political committee, which is trying to get the initiative on the 2024 ballot.

Trulieve has contributed all but $124.58 of the committee’s money.

Meanwhile, the committee reported spending about $6.7 million from Nov. 4 through Nov. 30 and had spent $13.944 million as of Nov. 30, the report posted on the state Division of Elections website said.

Almost all of the spending from Nov. 4 through Nov. 30 went for costs related to petition gathering and petition verification.

As of Monday afternoon, the state had received 53,982 valid signatures for the initiative.

Ultimately, the committee would need to submit 891,589 signatures to get on the ballot. The “Adult Personal Use of Marijuana” proposal would allow people 21 or older “to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise.”

via News Service of Florida