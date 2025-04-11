Donate Now!
Trulieve funnels $19.6 million to a new Florida recreational pot proposal

Posted on April 11, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
hemp marijuana pot plant
Marijuana or hemp plant by VladK213 via iStock for WMNF News.

The Trulieve medical marijuana company contributed $19.6 million during the first three months of 2025 to a renewed effort to pass a constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana, according to a newly filed finance report. Trulieve contributed the money to the Smart & Safe Florida political committee and also provided $84,417 in in-kind contributions to the committee, the report posted on the state Division of Elections website shows. Other contributions to the committee from Jan. 1 through March 31 totaled $1,420. Trulieve made about $145 million in contributions to back a recreational marijuana amendment on the 2024 ballot. The measure fell short of receiving the required 60 percent voter support to pass, but the committee is trying to put a revised proposal on the 2026 ballot. The committee reported spending about $19.47 million during the first three months of this year, with much of that money going to the process of gathering and submitting petition signatures. As of Friday afternoon, the Division of Elections had received 150,804 valid signatures for the initiative, according to its website. Smart & Safe Florida would need to submit 880,062 valid signatures to get on the ballot.

