Trulieve adds $1 million to the campaign to legalize recreational cannabis via a Florida constitutional amendment

©2024 The News Service of Florida

The medical cannabis company Trulieve has contributed another $1 million to a campaign to pass a constitutional amendment that would allow recreational marijuana use in Florida, according to a newly filed finance report.

In all, Trulieve has provided $55.39 million in cash and in-kind contributions to the Smart & Safe Florida political committee, which is leading efforts to pass the amendment in November.

The $1 million Trulieve contribution was almost all of the money raised by the committee during a reporting period that covered June 29 through July 5.

The committee also spent nearly $1.6 million during the period and had about $12.45 million in cash on hand, according to the report posted on the state Division of Elections website.

The initiative, which will appear on the ballot as Amendment 3, says, in part, that it would allow “adults 21 years or older to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise.”

Voters in 2016 passed a constitutional amendment that allowed medical marijuana.