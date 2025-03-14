Donate Now!
The Trump administration is investigating USF and other schools

Posted on March 14, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
University of South Florida
USF. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News. 2016.

©2025 The News Service of Florida

The U.S. Department of Education on Friday said it has opened investigations into 51 colleges and universities across the country, including the University of South Florida, about issues such as racial preferences and race-based scholarships.

An announcement from the department said USF was among schools under investigation for “alleged impermissible race-based scholarships and race-based segregation.”

It did not provide details about allegations against USF. Other colleges and universities are under investigation “for allegedly engaging in race-exclusionary practices in their graduate programs,” the announcement said.

