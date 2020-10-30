Trump, Biden in Tampa hold very different rallies in very same city on very same day

Share this:

President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden held vastly different rallies in Tampa Thursday.

Trump packed thousands into a Raymond James Stadium parking lot in the afternoon. In the evening, Biden spoke to a group of about 400 cars in a live-streamed event.

LISTEN:

At the Florida State Fairgrounds, Biden delivered an evening speech cut short by rain. Earlier in the day at least 10 Trump supporters needed medical attention because of heat while others fell to pray.

Brandon Russell lay prone on the ground amid a sea of discarded water bottles and, overcome with emotion after President Trump’s speech, he asked God to help.

“Send revival to America, God,” he pleaded, crying. His voice cracking as he chewed on the grass off the Raymond James Stadium parking lot. “Will you send revival to America starting with President Trump. Do it for President Trump. Send me, use me, God.”

The two major Presidential candidates laid out very different visions of and for America as Florida remains a crucial battle ground state for both.

In the northern lots of Raymond James stadium, mammoth American Flags flanked a stage while a blue “Make America Great Again” banner hung amid rafters packed with supporters. The Village People’s Macho Man filled the makeshift arena, abruptly cutting as the President was introduced.

On COVID-19

It didn’t take long before Trump criticized how Biden would handle the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You will have a crippling depression the likes of which you’ve never seen if Sleepy Joe becomes your president.”

The Trump administration listed ending the pandemic as a first-term accomplishment. Record numbers of daily positive cases continue to be reported.

Biden, at his rally, had a different view of how he’d handle things.

“I’m not gonna shut down the economy. I’m not gonna shut down the country. I’m gonna shut down the virus.”

Trump has been criticized for his COVID-19 response, but said his administration would continue encouraging social distance and mask wearing.

“Social distance. We do all of the things that you have to do. If you get close wear a mask, always controversial. It’s not controversial to me. If you get close, you wear a mask.”

The crowd of thousands, however, stood shoulder to shoulder with hardly a mask in sight. Trump promised a vaccine in the next few weeks. But his own medical experts say that isn’t possible.

“You’re gonna have it in a few weeks. It’s coming very quickly. And we will make it available to everybody free. It’s not your fault.

Division and discord

At his rally, Biden accused Trump of spreading more than the virus.

“They’re spreading more than just coronavirus. He’s spreading division and discord.”

Meanwhile Trump returned to his attacks on news and the press.

“We are in big trouble with the press. They truly are the enemy of the people.”

Members of the crowd cursed at and even spit on reporters covering the event.

During his 90-minute speech to a largely white crowd, Trump frequently repeated many of the same talking points including unsubstantiated reports that Biden collected money from China and wants to defund police. Biden has publicly stated he does not support defunding the police.

He also accused Biden of opposing fracking, then changing his mind in an attempt to win Pennsylvania.

“All of a sudden he changes, ‘yes, I have nothing against fracking.’ And the press doesn’t call him out on it, right.”

Biden has maintained any fracking ban would be exclusive to federal land and offered a greener view of America’s future.

“We can unleash American ingenuity and manufacturing and build a stronger and more climate resistant nation creating millions of high-paying jobs. We can change the path we’re on. We’ve got to act now.”

Battle for the soul of the nation

Biden spoke to a masked and distance crowd for under 20 minutes. He urged Florida to vote and said Florida was battling for the soul of the nation, the message displayed on his podium.

“Abraham Lincoln said a ‘a house divided cannot stand.’ Well a nation divided cannot stand.”

Among Trump’s promises to the crowd was returning to the moon and beyond.

“We’re gonna be the first country to land a woman on the moon and America will be the first country to land an astronaut on Mars. It’s already happening.”

And before he left the stage, again to the sounds of the Village People, this time the song YMCA, he repeated his signature promise.

“We will make America great again,” he said.