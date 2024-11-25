Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Trump picks former Florida member of Congress Dave Weldon to head the CDC

Posted on November 25, 2024 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
Centers For Disease Control and Prevention CDC
CDC by hapabapa via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Former Congress member Dave Weldon is the latest Floridian named to President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.

Trump nominated Weldon, a doctor who left Congress in 2006 after seven terms representing a district covering parts of the Space Coast and the Treasure Coast, to serve as director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The current Health of America is critical, and CDC will play a big role in helping to ensure Americans have the tools and resources they need to understand the underlying causes of disease, and the solutions to cure these diseases,” Trump said in a statement posted on Truth Social late Friday.

Weldon, 71, spent more than two decades in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve.

He continued to practice medicine at Health First Medical Group in Malabar.

Weldon ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in 2012 and earlier this year sought a return to politics in an unsuccessful bid for a state House seat.

Weldon lost a Republican primary for House District 32 to Rep. Debbie Mayfield, an Indialantic Republican who left the Senate this year due to term limits.

Mayfield won the Nov. 5 general election.

Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Tampa food bank sees high demand this Thanksgiving season

Listen: This Thanksgiving, many people in the Tampa Bay area...

shopping
How Black Friday became one of the biggest shopping days of the year

Retailers use psychology as a means to make sure people...

Talking Animals: Former WMNFer Hatchell helps pet owners with behavioral issues on “Ask The Trainer”

Today’s program involved setting aside the usual “Talking Animals” format...

Hope and blight: inner-city economy

Hope in ruins: a corner gas station near hard-scrabble College...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
⚡This Friday at 2pm!⚡ WMNF's Live Music Showcase Presents: @wearepermilla ! 🎸 Nicole and Joseph Cerminara, with Myles Rogers, craft Americana and British Invasion-inspired songs, blending Janis Joplin’s power with Fleetwood Mac’s harmonies and Led Zeppelin’s genre-defying magic. Watch live on Facebook, listen via 88.5 on your radio dial, or the WMNF app! 🎶 #NewMusic #wmnf 🎶🎸 Tonight on Jazz in the Night! Join us at 9 PM as Bob Seymour chats with Suncoast fave Diego Figueiredo! 🎵 📻 88.5 FM or the wmnf app! Click to Listen ➡️CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE (Bio)! #WMNF #jazz #jazzmusic #suncoastjazzfestival Fall for a great cause and donate your unused car, truck, RV, motorcycle, or boat! Your donation not only helps WMNF create a lasting impact, but your generous donation is also tax-deductible. Call 888-WMNF-885 or Click Vehicle Donation button in LINKTREE! to learn how you can give back today! #WMNF #CARDONATION #SUPPORT The WMNF Record Sale is just around the corner and our Selection is good enough to eat! Just kidding! Do not eat Vinyl! Play it! This #Throwbackthursday is a reminder to mark your calendars for this fun chance to add to your vinyl collection and support community radio! See you there! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE for info! #Events #community #wmnf #recordsale 🎶 Don’t miss the WMNF's Live Music Showcase Replay featuring Divine AF! This Friday at 2pm dive into a multigenerational, LGBTQ collective blending Americana, Blues, Funk, and Soul into an unforgettable journey. Each song and performer brings a unique energy you won’t want to miss! 🔥 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE #LiveMusicShowcase #DivineAF #WMNF #Americana #SoulfulSounds
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Monday
Player position: