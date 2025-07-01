Donate Now!
President Trump tours Everglades migrant detention center ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

Posted on July 1, 2025 • by Chris Young
Donald Trump by WMNF
Donald Trump in Tampa. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (2016).

Listen:

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump visited a migrant detention center in the Everglades.

Trump praised what Florida is calling “Alligator Alcatraz” and hopes it can serve as a model for other states. 

Trump commended Governor DeSantis and other Florida leaders for the facility, as well as the speed at which it was built. 

“They did this in less than a week. And you look at it – it’s incredible. Look – the incredible thing is picking the site, ‘cause the site was one of the most natural sites – it might be as good as the real Alcatraz,” Trump said.

He also nodded to past tensions with DeSantis.

“We may have some skirmishes even in the future. I doubt it, but I will always come back because we just seem to – we have blood that seems to match pretty well,” Trump said.

The facility has drawn pushback from environmental advocates, including a lawsuit from the organizations concerned about the environmental effects on its Everglades location. 

Elise Bennett is with the Center for Biological Diversity.

“We have concerns about impacts to water quality, wetlands, endangered species, it really runs the entire gamut to some of our most important environmental resources,” Bennett said the day prior.

State officials say they will start building another facility in Camp Blanding in North Florida after Independence Day.

