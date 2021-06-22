Tuesdays on WMNF

Share this:

Randy and Blannie launched the first Tuesday in the new schedule with three hours of great music today. Randy is our former long time Program Director and will be sticking around to host in the mornings. Blannie has been assisting Randy and is stepping up her role as a cohost starting today. You can find them both every Tuesday morning from 6-9AM.

News & Public Affairs

As always, Amy Goodman’s Democracy Now! started the NPA block at 9am. After Democracy Now! News Director Sean Kinane and Janelle Irwin Taylor will host back to back hour long shows with interviews and news. Sean started the new show by having a conversation with our new and former Program Directors, Sam and Randy, about our new lineup. You can catch their conversation here:

Afternoon Music

More familiar voices will come in at noon to bring you the best in new and classic music. Harrison Nash, formerly of the show 360° of Blues will be on every Tuesday from Noon-3PM and The LuLus will be on from 3PM-6PM

Tye Dye Tuesday On WMNF

Tuesday evening needs no introduction, but if you’re new to WMNF these three shows are the place to find psych rock, classic rock, jam bands… or as the Dream Clinic aptly puts it: rock radio from another dimension. The Freak Show, Dream Clinic, and In The Groove will be on from 6PM to Midnight every Tuesday.

Overnight Programs – (Wednesday Mornings)

Three classic WMNF shows will air in the overnight slot. First Call with Tim Schroyer with a freeform eclectic rock show. Hip Hop Flavors with BC and Cheddar Stacks returns to feature “Tampa Bays local buffet of thoughtfully curated hip hop treats.” and you can wake up Wednesday morning with Frank Knox on Retro Jukebox, the best in 50s and 60s music.

Have Questions About the Changes?

If you have questions about what is new, changing, or just where to find your favorite shows in the new line up: check out the new program schedule here. Or listen in to the audio file above to hear more about the new schedule.