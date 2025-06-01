TwinkVision: Pride & Passion Sparkles as Tampa Bay’s Pride Season Begins

Pride & Passion returned to the Tampa Museum of Art last night with style, sparkle, and purpose, offering a glamorous and heartfelt kickoff to Tampa Bay’s Pride season.

More than just a celebration, the event supports the museum’s Art Space and Connections programs, which use art to foster healing, creativity, and connection for individuals navigating mental health challenges, trauma, or other emotional concerns. Through this vital work, Pride & Passion serves as both a party and a powerful platform for community support and well-being.

The evening featured unforgettable entertainment by Big Gay Radio Show host, Esme Russell, Amanda D’Rhod, Kiala Santi, and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Suzie Toot, all hosted by the ever-fabulous Adriana Sparkle. Their performances brought fierce energy to the museum, electrifying the crowd and setting the tone for a Pride season rooted in joy, resilience, and community.

Guests filled the space with color and creativity, embracing the spirit of the night in bold looks and big hearts. Pride has officially begun in Tampa Bay, and it started with passion!