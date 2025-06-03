TwinkVision: St Pete Pride Lights Up the Season with a FIERY Kickoff

The energy was high, and the vibes were impeccable last Sunday night as St. Pete Pride officially kicked off the 2025 Pride season with its annual Pride Kickoff Party.

Held in the Grand Central District of St. Petersburg, the evening brought together community leaders, performers, and partygoers from all across the region to launch what’s sure to be another unforgettable Pride season.

The stage was on fire, literally and figuratively, thanks to electrifying performances from local performers. Mr. Sissy Gripp and Greta Gripp brought heat with dazzling numbers, Adriana Sparkle served as the ever-glamorous host, and a stellar lineup of entertainers kept the crowd on their feet throughout the night. Their passion and presence set the tone for the month ahead, reminding everyone what queer joy looks like in full force.

Providing the pulse all night long was DJ Ace Vedo, whose infectious set outside COCKtail St. Pete kept the crowd moving and the energy nonstop from start to finish. From the legendary performances to the packed dance floor, it was clear… Pride is here, and St. Pete is ready.

St. Pete Pride has a jam-packed lineup of events to keep the energy high all month long. From empowering showcases like Womyn in Comedy and Transtastic, to the major St. Pete Pride Parade and Trans March, and the vibrant Closing Street Festival, there’s no shortage of ways to show up and celebrate. Click here to explore all upcoming events and plan your Pride!