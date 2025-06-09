TwinkVision: Pride for All Ages – St. Pete Pride’s Family Day Shines Bright

St. Pete Pride’s Family Day returned to North Straub Park on June 7th with sunshine, smiles, and a beautiful reminder of what LGBTQIA+ pride looks like when it’s rooted in community and care. Families from across the region gathered for a day filled with connection, celebration, and joy for all ages.

The event featured an impressive lineup of vendors and organizations, including Equality Florida, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, TransAmerica, TransNetwork, and the Neurodivergent Empowerment Institute. Each offering resources, support, and inclusive programming to attendees.

Entertainment was front and center throughout the day, with a lively drag show hosted by the ever-charismatic Alice Marie Gripp, with Veronica Foxx leading a whimsical Drag Queen Story Hour featuring the books “Randy Rainbow and the Marvelously Magical Pink Glasses” and “Vlad The Fabulous Vampire.” The lineup also featured standout performances by Anarkitty, Ahmari Lia Liyoon, and Short Term Girlfriend, each bringing their own style and energy to the day.

The celebration continues all month long! Check out all the upcoming events from St. Pete Pride here, and catch a glimpse of all the joy below.