Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

TwinkVision: Pride for All Ages – St. Pete Pride’s Family Day Shines Bright

Posted on June 9, 2025 • by Chris Gorman
Share

St. Pete Pride’s Family Day returned to North Straub Park on June 7th with sunshine, smiles, and a beautiful reminder of what LGBTQIA+ pride looks like when it’s rooted in community and care. Families from across the region gathered for a day filled with connection, celebration, and joy for all ages.

The event featured an impressive lineup of vendors and organizations, including Equality Florida, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, TransAmerica, TransNetwork, and the Neurodivergent Empowerment Institute. Each offering resources, support, and inclusive programming to attendees.

Entertainment was front and center throughout the day, with a lively drag show hosted by the ever-charismatic Alice Marie Gripp, with Veronica Foxx leading a whimsical Drag Queen Story Hour featuring the books “Randy Rainbow and the Marvelously Magical Pink Glasses” and “Vlad The Fabulous Vampire.” The lineup also featured standout performances by Anarkitty, Ahmari Lia Liyoon, and Short Term Girlfriend, each bringing their own style and energy to the day.

The celebration continues all month long! Check out all the upcoming events from St. Pete Pride here, and catch a glimpse of all the joy below.

Tags
, , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Top 10 Spins on WMNF 88.5 FM

The Top 10 Spins on WMNF 88.5 FM highlights the...

SOTD 6/9/25: All In by Displace

The WMNF Song of the Day is “All In” by...

SOTD 6/6/25: Please Excuse the Dust by He Kindly

The WMNF Song of the Day for June 6, 2025...

“D-Day and the Unexpected” on Morning Energy

“So much of the progress that would define the 20th...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Jazz in the Night
Player position: