Two new COVID-19 testing sites are opening in Hillsborough County

Share this:

Here is a link to many coronavirus resources

Hillsborough County announced that two new drive-through COVID-19 testing sites are opening in Riverview and in Dover.

The press release announcing the two is below:

Two New Hillsborough COVID-19 Testing Sites to Open Dec. 7 and 9

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update No. 243

Hillsborough County, Fla. (Dec. 4, 2020) – Appointments are now available for two new COVID-19 coronavirus drive-thru public testing sites that will open in Hillsborough County next week.

This testing location will open on Monday, Dec. 7:

Vance Vogel Sports Complex, 13012 Bullfrog Creek in Riverview

This testing location will open on Wednesday, Dec. 9:

William Owen Pass Sports Complex, 1300 Sydney Dover Road in Dover

Testing is by appointment. All residents who wish to be tested must register in advance by going to HCFLGov.net/COVIDTesting. Or to make an appointment by phone, call (888) 513-6321 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The testing is free. A doctor’s note or prescription is not required.

Individuals who have health insurance should bring their insurance cards with them in case this information is requested.

Hillsborough County is opening the additional locations in response to increased demand at other testing sites. County officials had closed several testing locations as public demand began to wane in September. Interest began picking up again in November with the approach of the Thanksgiving holiday and a steady rise in new COVID-19 cases.

What to Bring:

Photo ID with name and date of birth for all persons being tested (can be Florida driver’s license, state-issued ID, or passport)

Appointment confirmation code

Health insurance card

Prepare for your Arrival:

These two new sites are drive-thru.

Limit vehicle passengers to those needing a test.

Each person to be tested must be seated next to a working window.

Be prepared to provide your full name, current address, and best contact information.

What to Expect:

Directional signage and law enforcement will help drivers through the testing site in an orderly fashion.

You will be greeted by a health care provider in personal protective gear who will give you instructions.

A minimally invasive test will be administered.

Test results are not immediate. Most people will receive results within a few days. You will be given information on how to access your results and what to do while you await them.

People who are experiencing a medical emergency should dial 9-1-1 immediately.

Other Free COVID-19 Public Testing Sites in Hillsborough County

Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N. 22nd St., Tampa

Suncoast Community Health Centers, 313 S. Lakewood Drive, Brandon

For more information, including answers to frequently-asked questions and links to other testing options besides the public sites, go to HCFLGov.net/COVIDTesting.

Face Coverings Mandate Remains in Effect The mandate that face coverings must be worn in indoor locations of businesses, with certain exceptions, remains in effect. For more information, go to HCFLGov.net/facecoverings.

Get Connected. Stay Alert.

For more information on COVID-19, and any other potential emergency in the county, visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe and sign up for the HCFL Alert system.

Additionally, you can follow Hillsborough County on social media at Facebook, Twitter, and Nextdoor for updates. For general County information, call (813) 272-5900, the County’s main information line.

In another release, Hillsborough provided suggestions on reducing the spread of germs during the holidays.

Spread Love, Not Germs: Take the Pledge to Protect Your Family this Holiday Season

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update No. 244

Hillsborough County, Fla. (Dec. 4, 2020) – Everyone knows how much Hillsborough County residents love their families, but this year love means more than holiday cards and gifts; it means being careful and safe.

Now is the time to be as diligent as possible about your family’s health.

Hillsborough County’s cases climbed more than 21 percent in the rolling 14-day average as of Dec. 2. If the current trend continues, the numbers can be expected to rise. Stay informed with Hillsborough County’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Whether your family is one you were born into or one you choose, all Hillsborough residents can take the pledge to keep their families safe this year and spread love, not germs. It’s as easy as pledging to follow simple health and safety guidelines:

Wear a face covering

Socially distance

Stay home if you’re sick

Get a flu shot

Wash your hands and use hand sanitizer

Get tested for COVID-19 when exhibiting symptoms

Residents can take the pledge by visiting HCFLGov.net/HolidayPledge. On the same site, residents can upload a photo of their family for a chance to see their pledge photo on a billboard this season.

Hillsborough residents can take a pledge, then challenge their friends and loved ones to pledge as well. Visit the Hillsborough County website for a toolkit of graphics and social media photos to share with the world that you pledged to spread love, not germs this holiday season.

Get Connected. Stay Alert.

For more information on COVID-19, and any other potential emergency in the county, visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe and sign up for the HCFL Alert system.

Additionally, you can follow Hillsborough County on social media at Facebook, Twitter, and Nextdoor for updates. For general County information, call (813) 272-5900, the County’s main information line.