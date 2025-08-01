Donate Now!
Back

Here are the typical tropical storm and hurricane formation areas in August

Posted on August 1, 2025 • by FPREN for WMNF
Share
Hurricanes in August FPREN

FPREN | By Irene Sans

With the arrival of August, hurricane season tends to become more active, with September and October being the months with the most named tropical formations. But where are the most hurricanes in August?

The peak of hurricane season occurs on average on September 10, and from then on, activity begins to decline.

The first two months of hurricane season, tropical storm formation tends to stay near land, over the Gulf of Mexico, and near the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas. But it is during August that the favorable zone for hurricane formation expands; it is also the month when more tropical waves exit Africa and travel thousands of miles westward, over the Atlantic Ocean, or those forming in the western Caribbean.


On average, the peak of hurricane season occurs on September 10.

There are three favorable trajectories for tropical waves originating from Africa. The first is the most southerly, traveling through the southern Caribbean to head toward the Gulf of Mexico or the westernmost part of the Caribbean. In these situations, the Mexican coast is the most affected.

Bermuda high guides tropical systems around it.

WHAT IS THE BERMUDA HIGH?

The second possible path is further north, that is, over the Caribbean in a westerly/northwesterly direction. They typically impact Florida or the southeastern United States. They are also highly dependent on the Bermuda High. If it is stronger, the storms move further west, with a greater likelihood of impacting Florida, Georgia, or the Carolinas.

Storms that stay over the open Atlantic waters, “fish storms,” could impact shipping routes, and if they are large enough, they could increase wave activity along the eastern Seaboard and also elevate the risk of currents.

2025 Atlantic names: Through July 30, three storms have been named: Andrea, Barry, and Chantal. Chantal made landfall in Litchfield Beach, South Carolina, on July 6.

The third possible path occurs when the Bermuda High is weaker, so it remains further away from the United States. When hurricanes are located north of the Caribbean, they turn north/northwesterly, often without making landfall. Still, there have been some that have had significant impacts on parts of the northeastern United States or southeastern Canada.

HURRICANE KIT ITEMS ARE PERMANENTLY SALES TAX FREE STARTING AUG. 1

Right now is the time to revise your emergency plans. Do you know if you are in an evacuation zone? What would you do if you got evacuation orders? Is your insurance policy up to date? Would you need extra medicines in case you need to shelter in place for several days? Weeks? Do you know what you would eat if your power goes out for several days and nearby restaurants are closed? Knowing the answers to these questions helps you be prepared and limit stress if a storm threatens or hits your area.

Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Tampa Museum of Art starts expansion project

Listen: The Tampa Museum of Art is taking its first...

A US congresswoman, Kathy Castor, wearing a cream suit top and white shirt, with radio headphone over her head. She wears glasses and is speaking into a radio microphone.
US Rep. Kathy Castor talks popularity of Democrats, a potential ‘backlash election,’ and more

The division in the Democratic party and country at large...

The Scoop: Fri. Aug. 1, 2025 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty responds to the...

Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty demonstrate against the state’s latest execution

Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty protests each time...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Rhythm Revival
Player position: