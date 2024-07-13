U.S. House votes down resolution to hold Garland in contempt

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna debated the resolution to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in inherent contempt on the House floor Wednesday. Photo provided from Congress for WMNF News.

The U.S. House voted down the resolution to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt Thursday.

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who represents part of Pinellas County, debated the resolution on the House floor Wednesday.

“If an American is presented with a lawful subpoena, he or she is expected that they comply or face the consequences of their defiance,” she said. “Why should the attorney general of the United States be held to a different standard? No one is above the law.”

The resolution was drafted by Luna, along with four other GOP lawmakers: Rep. Mark Alford (R-MO), Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), and Rep. Dr. Rick McCormick (R-GA).

The vote of 204-210 came after Luna spent weeks teasing about bringing the resolution to the floor on social media.

In a post to her X account on July 9, Luna wrote that inherent contempt is “constitutional” and “within (the House’s) authority.” One user commented, “Just effing do it, and stop tweeting about it. Signed, We The People.”

U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) called the resolution stupid on the House floor after Luna introduced it.

Had it passed, Garland would have been found in contempt of a subpoena served in Feb. asking him to turn over audio recordings of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s investigation into the president’s mishandling of classified documents.

It also would have imposed a fine for the attorney general of $10,000 per day until he submitted the requested materials.