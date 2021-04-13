U.S. has paused use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine; here’s where you can get Pfizer or Moderna

Share this:

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is currently not being distributed at federal vaccination sites in the Tampa Bay area. But you can still get one of the other two vaccines approved for use in the U.S., Pfizer or Moderna.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution paused

According to the AP,

“The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow.”

How to get vaccinated in Hillsborough County

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County tweeted that “the vaccine pop-ups have been paused and operations at the [FEMA location at Tampa’s] Greyhound Track have been paused until further notice.”

But there are locations offering Pfizer or Moderna vaccines; make an appointment at PatientPortalFL.com or by phone at (844) 770-8548.

Appointments are required at:

• Ed Radice Sports Complex

• Plant City Stadium

• TPepin’s Hospitality Center

Walk-up; no appointment required at:

• Raymond James Stadium, 8 am–7 pm

• Children’s Board, 9 am–5 pm (not available on April 16 & May 14)

How to get vaccinated in Pinellas County

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination in Pinellas County, make an appointment for the Pfizer vaccine at PatientPortalFL.com or by phone at (844) 770-8548.

Other vaccination options

Check with your county’s Department of Health for more specific information; many of them accept reservations through PatientPortalFL.com or by phone at (844) 770-8548.

You can also sign up with a participating pharmacy by making an appointment directly with them rather than going through the Patient Portal.

Here are the vaccine sites in Hillsborough that offer Pfizer or Moderna and are open now:

